Pimco Corporate & Income Stategy Fund (PCN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 11, 2019

Pimco Corporate & Income Stategy Fund ( PCN ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 11, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.112 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 01, 2019. Shareholders who purchased PCN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that PCN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $17.73, the dividend yield is 7.58%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PCN was $17.73, representing a -7.9% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.25 and a 32.81% increase over the 52 week low of $13.35.

