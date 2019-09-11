PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (PCQ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund ( PCQ ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.077 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2019. Shareholders who purchased PCQ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 19th quarter that PCQ has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $19.8, the dividend yield is 4.67%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PCQ was $19.8, representing a -1% decrease from the 52 week high of $20 and a 37.98% increase over the 52 week low of $14.35.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PCQ Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.