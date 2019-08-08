PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (PCQ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 09, 2019

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund ( PCQ ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 09, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.077 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 03, 2019. Shareholders who purchased PCQ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 18th quarter that PCQ has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $19.52, the dividend yield is 4.73%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PCQ was $19.52, representing a -2.4% decrease from the 52 week high of $20 and a 36.03% increase over the 52 week low of $14.35.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PCQ Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.