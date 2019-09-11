PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (PZC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III ( PZC ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.042 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2019. Shareholders who purchased PZC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that PZC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $11.34, the dividend yield is 4.44%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PZC was $11.34, representing a -1.9% decrease from the 52 week high of $11.56 and a 25.72% increase over the 52 week low of $9.02.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PZC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.