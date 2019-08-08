PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (PZC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 09, 2019

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III ( PZC ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 09, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.042 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 03, 2019. Shareholders who purchased PZC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that PZC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $11.43, the dividend yield is 4.41%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PZC was $11.43, representing a -1.12% decrease from the 52 week high of $11.56 and a 26.72% increase over the 52 week low of $9.02.

