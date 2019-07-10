Pimco California Municipal Income Fund II (PCK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 11, 2019

Pimco California Municipal Income Fund II ( PCK ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 11, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.035 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 01, 2019. Shareholders who purchased PCK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 19th quarter that PCK has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $9.85, the dividend yield is 4.26%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PCK was $9.85, representing a 0% decrease from the 52 week high of $9.85 and a 30.46% increase over the 52 week low of $7.55.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PCK Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.