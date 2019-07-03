Quantcast

Pilot arrests 'God' aboard Delta flight, returns to Puerto Rico

By Reuters

July 3 (Reuters) - A Delta Air Lines pilot and crew arrested a passenger on board a flight from Puerto Rico to New York after the man shouted "I am God" and claimed he would save the world, forcing the plane to return to the airport in San Juan, Puerto Rican police and the airline said on Wednesday.

Delta also credited passengers with helping restrain the man who "became unruly on board."

Puerto Rican police then took custody of a man identified as Carlos Ramirez, 30, and the case was taken over by the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation, police said in a statement.

Captain Kevin Mitchell, the pilot of Delta Flight 579, arrested the suspect, the police statement said.

"Delta applauds the quick action and professionalism of the crew of Delta flight 579," the airline said. "The flight attendant crew swiftly restrained the individual with help from some customers."

The flight is expected to reach its destination with a two-hour delay, Delta said.





