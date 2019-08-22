Pilgrims Pride (PPC) and Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Are Aggressive Growth Stocks

Brian Bolan is the Aggressive Growth Stock Strategist at Zacks Investment Research and he has two more names for your aggressive growth radar screen. This week Brian has the wildlife edition of the Rank Buy. He starts with Pilgrims Pride Corp PPC but says that last letter in the ticker really stands for "chicken" and not corporation. We aren't so sure about that, but we are confident that Brian knows who to spell chicken even if he doesn't finish doing so in the video. Zebra Technologies ZBRA stock Brian has for us today. This one has some great metrics and a strong Zacks Rank as well thanks to ever increasing earnings estimates. Brian suggests buying this stock and "Rip Van Winkle it" but not for 20 years... at least that is what he said when he looked at the price chart. He also takes about a video he made while at a zoo of Zebra's Yelping --- we are not going there!

