PII Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (Symbol: PII) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $89.69, changing hands as low as $88.25 per share. Polaris Industries Inc. shares are currently trading off about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PII shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, PII's low point in its 52 week range is $70.27 per share, with $128.98 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $88.38.
