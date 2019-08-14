PII Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Polaris Inc (Symbol: PII) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $88.18, changing hands as low as $85.64 per share. Polaris Inc shares are currently trading off about 4.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PII shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, PII's low point in its 52 week range is $70.27 per share, with $115.40 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $85.88.
