Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (PDM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 29, 2019

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. ( PDM ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 29, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.21 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 20, 2019. Shareholders who purchased PDM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that PDM has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $19.57, the dividend yield is 4.29%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PDM was $19.57, representing a -8.55% decrease from the 52 week high of $21.40 and a 19.08% increase over the 52 week low of $16.44.

PDM is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Brookfield Asset Management Inc ( BAM ) and Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. ( SRC ). PDM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.94. Zacks Investment Research reports PDM's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 2.46%, compared to an industry average of -1.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PDM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.