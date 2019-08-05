Piedmont Office Realty Trust Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for PDM

In trading on Monday, shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: PDM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $19.65, changing hands as low as $19.49 per share. Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc shares are currently trading down about 3.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PDM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, PDM's low point in its 52 week range is $16.435 per share, with $21.40 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $19.57.
