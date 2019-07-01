Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 02, 2019

Physicians Realty Trust ( DOC ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 02, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.23 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 18, 2019. Shareholders who purchased DOC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that DOC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $17.44, the dividend yield is 5.28%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DOC was $17.44, representing a -8.98% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.16 and a 15.04% increase over the 52 week low of $15.16.

DOC is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) ( AMT ) and Crown Castle International Corporation ( CCI ). DOC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.3. Zacks Investment Research reports DOC's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -2.16%, compared to an industry average of -.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DOC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to DOC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have DOC as a top-10 holding:

IQ US Real Estate Small Cap ETF ( ROOF ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ROOF with an decrease of -0.69% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of DOC at 3.23%.