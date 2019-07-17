Quantcast

Phreesia prices upsized IPO at $18, above the range

By Renaissance Capital,

Phreesia, which provides a patient-intake software platform for healthcare providers, raised $167 million by offering 9.3 million shares at $18, above the range of $15 to $17. Phreesia plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol PHR. J.P. Morgan, Wells Fargo Securities, William Blair, Allen & Company and Piper Jaffray acted as lead managers on the deal.

