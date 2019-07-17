Phreesia, which provides a patient-intake software platform for healthcare providers, raised $167 million by offering 9.3 million shares at $18, above the range of $15 to $17. Phreesia plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol PHR. J.P. Morgan, Wells Fargo Securities, William Blair, Allen & Company and Piper Jaffray acted as lead managers on the deal.
The article Phreesia prices upsized IPO at $18, above the range
originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com. Investment Disclosure:
The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO)
, Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS)
, or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.