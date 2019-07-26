Quantcast

Phillips 66 quarterly profit rises as it ships more crude

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


July 26 (Reuters) - U.S. refiner Phillips 66 reported a 4.3% rise in quarterly adjusted profit on Friday as it earned more by shipping crude through its pipelines, which more than offset a fall in refining margins.

A surge in output has led oil producers to scramble for takeaway capacities, which has benefited pipeline operators, including Phillips 66, which has both wholly owned and joint venture operations.

Earnings from midstream segment rose 77.7% to $423 million in the second quarter ended June 30 even though refining margins per barrel fell to $11.37 per barrel from $12.28 a year earlier.

Adjusted earnings rose to $1.38 billion, or $3.02 per share, in the quarter ended June 30, from $1.32 billion, or $2.80 per share, a year earlier.

During the quarter, the company's refineries had an average utilization rate of 97% compared with a 100% in the year-ago period.





This article appears in: Politics , Fundamental Analysis , Stocks , Earnings
Referenced Symbols: PSX


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar