Phillips 66 quarterly profit rises as it ships more crude

July 26 (Reuters) - U.S. refiner Phillips 66 reported a 4.3% rise in quarterly adjusted profit on Friday as it earned more by shipping crude through its pipelines, which more than offset a fall in refining margins.

A surge in output has led oil producers to scramble for takeaway capacities, which has benefited pipeline operators, including Phillips 66, which has both wholly owned and joint venture operations.

Earnings from midstream segment rose 77.7% to $423 million in the second quarter ended June 30 even though refining margins per barrel fell to $11.37 per barrel from $12.28 a year earlier.

Adjusted earnings rose to $1.38 billion, or $3.02 per share, in the quarter ended June 30, from $1.32 billion, or $2.80 per share, a year earlier.

During the quarter, the company's refineries had an average utilization rate of 97% compared with a 100% in the year-ago period.