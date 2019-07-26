Phillips 66 (PSX) Q2 Earnings Beat on Midstream Strength

Phillips 66 PSX posted second-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings per share of $3.02, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.70. The bottom line also increased from the year-ago $2.80, courtesy of contributions from pipeline transportation businesses.

Quarterly revenues totaled $28.5 billion, down from the year-ago quarter's $29.7 billion. The top line also missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $29.9 billion owing to a decline in crude utilization rate.

Segment Results

Midstream

The segment generated adjusted quarterly earnings of $423 million, up from $238 million in the year-ago quarter on increased contributions from pipeline transportation businesses and terminal volumes.

Chemicals

The segmen t report ed adjusted earnings of $275 million, down from $324 million in the prior-year quarter.

Refining

The segment's adjusted profit of $983 million declined from the year-ago quarter's $1,191 million. The underperformance can be attributed to lower worldwide crude utilization rate. During the quarter, Phillips 66's refining utilization was 97%.

Marketing and Specialties (M&S)

This segment's earnings improved from $254 million in the year-ago quarter to $353 million.

Financial Condition

In the reported quarter, Phillips 66 generated $1,930 million of cash from operations. Through dividend payouts and share repurchases, the company returned capital worth $861 million to stockholders.

As of Jun 30, 2019, cash and cash equivalents were $1,819 million along with debt of $11.4 billion. The company's debt-to-capitalization ratio was 30%.

