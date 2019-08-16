Phillips 66 (PSX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 19, 2019

Phillips 66 ( PSX ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 19, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.9 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 03, 2019. Shareholders who purchased PSX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 12.5% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $97.47, the dividend yield is 3.69%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PSX was $97.47, representing a -19.81% decrease from the 52 week high of $121.55 and a 24.26% increase over the 52 week low of $78.44.

PSX is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Exxon Mobil Corporation ( XOM ) and Chevron Corporation ( CVX ). PSX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $11.56. Zacks Investment Research reports PSX's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -33.13%, compared to an industry average of -10.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PSX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PSX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PSX as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors Oil Refiners ETF ( CRAK )

First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund ( FXN )

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF ( FTXN )

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF ( PXI )

iShares Trust ( IEO ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is CRAK with an decrease of -13.2% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of PSX at 9.73%.