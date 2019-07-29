Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 30, 2019

Phillips 66 Partners LP ( PSXP ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.855 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 13, 2019. Shareholders who purchased PSXP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 1.18% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $52.87, the dividend yield is 6.47%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PSXP was $52.87, representing a -3.91% decrease from the 52 week high of $55.02 and a 29.71% increase over the 52 week low of $40.76.

PSXP is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Enbridge Inc ( ENB ) and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. ( EPD ). PSXP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.26. Zacks Investment Research reports PSXP's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 11.67%, compared to an industry average of -9.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PSXP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PSXP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PSXP as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors High Income Infrastructure MLP ETF ( YMLI ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is YMLI with an decrease of -0.96% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of PSXP at 4.16%.