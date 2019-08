Reuters





AMSTERDAM, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Dutch health technology company Philips said on Monday it has no plans for an offer to counter German rival Siemens Healthineers' bid for Corindus Vascular Robotics .

"We did not and do not have plans to acquire Corindus," Philips said in a statement.

Healthineers said last week that it had reached an agreement to buy Corindus, which develops robotic systems for minimally invasive vascular therapy procedures, for $1.1 billion.

