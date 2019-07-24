Quantcast

Philippines' Jollibee buys Coffee Bean for $100 mln in overseas push

By Reuters

MANILA, July 24 (Reuters) - Philippines' Jollibee Foods Corp (JFC) , a major Asian fast-food operator, said on Wednesday it had agreed to acquire U.S. brand Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf (CBTL) for $100 million as part of its rapid expansion outside its home market.

"The acquisition of Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf will be Jollibee's largest and most multinational so far with business presence in 27 countries," Jollibee Chairman Tony Tan Caktiong said in a statement, adding that the acquisition will add 14% to its global system-wide sales and 26% to its total store network.

Los Angeles-based CBTL has 1,189 outlets spread across the United States, Southeast Asia and the Middle East, and is rapidly growing in Asia. Nearly three-fourths of its outlets are franchised.

JFC will invest another $250 million, which will be paid back by the holding company.





