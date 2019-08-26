Quantcast

Philippines c.bank says another 25 bps rate cut coming by end-2019

By Reuters

MANILA, Aug 27 (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank will make another 25 basis point cut in policy rates before the end of the year as it expects prolonged global monetary easing, its governor said on Tuesday.

"Another 25 basis points before the end of the year," Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Benjamin Diokno replied when asked at an economic forum if there are more rate cuts in the offing.

The Philippine central bank cut its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points, its second this year, to 4.25% on Aug. 8. It kept the door open for further easing to boost the economy, which grew at its slowest in 17 quarters in April-June.





