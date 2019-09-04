Philippines annual inflation slows to 1.7% in August

Reuters





MANILA, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Philippine annual inflation was 1.7% in August, easing from a 2.4% climb in the previous month, due to a drop in food and utility prices, the statistics agency said on Thursday.

Economists in a Reuters poll had forecast inflation to ease 1.8% in August, which was within the central bank's 1.3%-2.1% forecast for the month.

