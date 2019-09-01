Philippine nickel miners to boost ore output as Indonesia sets ban on shipments

Shutterstock photo





MANILA, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Philippine nickel miners are expected to boost ore production next year when Indonesia bans exports of the raw material used in stainless steel and batteries, the head of the local nickel miners' lobby group told Reuters on Monday.

"This supposed export ban from Indonesia will boost production from the local miners, particularly next year once it takes effect simultaneous with the start of the mining season," Dante Bravo, president of the Philippine Nickel Industry Association, said.

He noted Indonesian ore was generally of a higher grade than ore from the Philippines.

Indonesia's Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Ignasius Jonan said he has signed a new regulation on restricting ore exports, according to a voice recording verified by a ministry spokesman, sending nickel prices soaring on Friday.

Jonan, speaking to journalists in Yogyakarta, said nickel ore exports will be allowed until end-December.