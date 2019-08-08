Quantcast

Philippine c.bank cuts policy rate by 25 bps, as expected

By Reuters

Reuters


MANILA, Aug 8 (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank cut its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points on Thursday as widely expected, after GDP growth slowed unexpectedly in the second quarter.

The quarter-point cut, which brought the rate on the central bank's overnight reverse repurchase facility to 4.25%, was correctly predicted by all 10 economists in a Reuters poll.

