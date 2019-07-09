Phibro Animal Sees Crucial Progress in ASF Vaccine Development

Phibro Animal Health CorporationPAHC recently announced that it is pursuing patent protection, following a key milestone in its current development of a vaccine for African Swine Fever (ASF). The identification of a group of peptides and proteins is a crucial step toward Phibro's development of a solution for this disease.

More on the Development Process

This advancement in the vaccine development process involves the detection of immunogenic epitopes and proteins that have the potential to form the basis for a vaccine against ASF.

Using a unique bioinformatics analysis tool, Phibro's R&D team made this identification in order to select the highest potential epitopes and proteins capable of prompting protective immune response.

The company aims to create a specific epitope-based vaccine rather than following the traditional path of a weakened live vaccine. If successful, this approach will not only be an efficient response to ASF but will also create a vaccine that does not threaten the risk of spreading the disease.

Recent Developments

Lately, Phibro has been investing in R&D and expanding its product portfolio to improve broiler health and increase yield.

In February 2019, the company announced that it will be introducing Provia Prime direct-fed microbial product that helps optimize the gut microbiome for better health, immunity and productivity in poultry. Provia Prime is in a class of Bacillus -based Direct Fed Microbials that have been clinically verified to promote beneficial gut bacteria, which can help enhance immunity, improve gut health and act as natural growth promoters.

