Phibro Animal Health Corporation (PAHC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 03, 2019

Phibro Animal Health Corporation ( PAHC ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 03, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 25, 2019. Shareholders who purchased PAHC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that PAHC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $21.14, the dividend yield is 2.27%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PAHC was $21.14, representing a -55.82% decrease from the 52 week high of $47.85 and a 5.23% increase over the 52 week low of $20.09.

PAHC is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as Johnson & Johnson ( JNJ ) and Merck & Company, Inc. ( MRK ). PAHC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.35. Zacks Investment Research reports PAHC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -3.27%, compared to an industry average of 5.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PAHC Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to PAHC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PAHC as a top-10 holding:

First Trust DJ Select MicroCap ETF ( FDM ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FDM with an decrease of -5.03% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of PAHC at 1.16%.