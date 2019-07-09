PHI Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of PLDT Inc (Symbol: PHI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $23.42, changing hands as low as $23.40 per share. PLDT Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PHI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, PHI's low point in its 52 week range is $19.36 per share, with $27.65 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $23.41.
Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »