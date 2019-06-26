PHG vs. GRMN: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors interested in Electronics - Miscellaneous Products stocks are likely familiar with Royal Philips (PHG) and Garmin (GRMN). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

Currently, Royal Philips has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Garmin has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). Investors should feel comfortable knowing that PHG likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than GRMN has recently. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.

Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.

PHG currently has a forward P/E ratio of 20.33, while GRMN has a forward P/E of 21.40. We also note that PHG has a PEG ratio of 1.31. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. GRMN currently has a PEG ratio of 2.91.

Another notable valuation metric for PHG is its P/B ratio of 2.77. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, GRMN has a P/B of 3.68.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to PHG's Value grade of A and GRMN's Value grade of D.

PHG is currently sporting an improving earnings outlook, which makes it stick out in our Zacks Rank model. And, based on the above valuation metrics, we feel that PHG is likely the superior value option right now.