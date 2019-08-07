Pharma Q2 Earnings Growth Highest: Time to Buy ETFs?

Total earnings of the 81.7% of the entire healthcare market capitalization that has reported so far are up 9% on revenue growth of 8%. The earnings growth rates seem to be the highest of all the sectors till now. Earnings and revenue beat ratios of 97.1% and 74.3%, respectively also appear strong.
Most industry bigwigs delivered encouraging results, either beating on earnings or revenues or both and also raised revenue or earnings outlook or both. Let's delve into a few of them: Earnings in Focus
Johnson and Johnson
The world's biggest health care products maker continued its long streak o f earnings
beat and also outpaced revenue estimates. Earnings per share came in at $2.58, 16 cents ahead of the Zacks Consensus Estimate and 22.9% higher than the year-ago quarter. Revenues fell 1.3% year over year to $20.56 billion but edged past the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $20.32 billion. Johnson & Johnson raised its sales forecast to $80.8-$81.6 billion from $80.4-$81.2 billion on robust demand for its cancer drugs. It reaffirmed its earnings per share guidance of $8.53-$8.63. However, the company warned competition from generics and biosimilars that could impact its third-quarter results (read: Healthcare ETFs in Focus on JNJ's Q2 Earnings Beat
). Pfizer
Earnings per share of 80 cents were 3 cents above the Zacks Consensus Estimate while revenues of $13.26 billion lagged the consensus mark of $13.32 billion. On a year-over-year basis, earnings per share and revenues rose 4% and 2%, respectively. For 2019, the U.S. drug giant slashed sales guidance to $50.5-$52.5 billion from $52-$54 billion and earnings per share to $2.76-$2.86 from $2.83-$2.93. Merck
Earnings per share of $1.30 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.16 and also improved 23% from the year-ago quarter. Moreover, revenues grew 12% year over year to $11.76 billion, edging past the consensus mark of $10.91 billion. Merck increased its revenue projection from $43.9-$45.1 billion to $45.2-$46.2 billion for this year and earnings per share view from $4.67-$4.79 to $4.84-$4.94. Bristol-Myers
Bristol-Myers's earnings per share of $1.18 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12 cents and also rose from the year-ago figure of $1.01. Revenues grew 10% year over year to $6.27 billion and also trumped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.04 billion. The company lifted its earnings per share guidance to $4.20-$4.30 from $4.10-$4.20 (read: Biotech ETFs in Focus on Impressive Q2 Earnings Results
). Eli Lilly
Eli Lilly also delivered better-than-expected earnings but lagged on revenues. Earnings of $1.50 per share were 4 cents ahead of the Zacks Consensus Estimate and came in 1% higher than the year-earlier quarter. Revenues grew 1% to $5.64 billion but slightly fell short of the estimated $5.65 billion. While Eli Lilly maintained its 2019 revenue guidance of $22-$22.5 billion, it raised its earnings prediction to $5.67-$5.77 from $5.60-$5.70. ETF Angle
Despite such robust results, pharma ETFs have been trending downward in a month. Below, we have highlighted those in detail. iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF IHE
This ETF provides exposure to 43 pharma stocks by tracking the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index. The in-focus firms are the top 10 holdings in the basket, accounting for 54.8% of the total assets, suggesting heavy concentration. The product has $331.1 million in AUM and charges 42 bps in fees and expense. Volume is light as it exchanges about 11,000 shares a day. The fund has lost 6.5% in a month and has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold) with a High risk outlook (read: AbbVie to Buy Allergan: Prescribed ETFs
). First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF FTXH
This fund tracks the Nasdaq US Smart Pharmaceuticals Index, holding 30 securities in its basket. The in-focus firms account for a combined 34.6% of the assets. FTXH has a lower level of $7 million in AUM and 3,000 shares in average daily volume. It charges 60 bps in annual fees and is down 6.8% in the same time frame. The product has a Zacks ETF Rank #3. SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF XPH
This fund provides exposure to pharma companies by tracking the S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index. With AUM of $196.1 million, it trades in good volume of around 56,000 shares a day and charges 35 bps in fees a year. In total, the product holds 41 securities with the in-focus five firms making up for at least 4% share each. The product is down 7.9% in the same period and has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 with a High risk outlook. VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF PPH
This ETF follows the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 Index and holds 25 stocks in its basket. The in-focus five firms account for a combined 23.6% share. The product has amassed $163.2 million in its asset base and trades in moderate volume of about 46,000 shares a day. Expense ratio comes in at 0.36%. The fund has shed 4.8% of value in a month and has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 with a Medium risk outlook. Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF PJP
This is by far the most-popular choice in the pharma space that follows the Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Intellidex Index. The product has AUM of about $378.5 million and sees a lower volume of around 36,000 shares a day. The fund charges 57 bps in fees and expenses. Holding 30 stocks, the fund invests nearly 5% share each in the five firms. The ETF has declined 6.3 % in a month and has Zacks ETF Rank #3 with a High risk outlook (see: all the Healthcare ETFs here
