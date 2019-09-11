PGS plans to refinance debt later this year

Shutterstock photo





OSLO, Sept 11 (Reuters) - PGS , the world's largest seismic surveyor, plans to refinance its debt later this year, Chief Executive Rune Olav Pedersen told an energy conference in Oslo on Wednesday.

PGS called off a planned $675 million debt issue in June this year, blaming rising market volatility at the time.

