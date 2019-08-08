PG&E shareholders outline possible $15 bln share sale after widlfires

Quantcast

Aug 8 (Reuters) - PG&E Corp shareholders are proposing raising $15 billion in equity to fund a planned reorganization of the power producer facing huge liabilities from California wildfires, according to a company filing on Thursday.

The proposed fundraising, a rights offering of selling new shares, is the latest effort to rescue PG&E, which sought Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection earlier this year after severe wildfires in 2017 and 2018 resulted in more than $30 billion in liabilities.

The California utility currently has the sole right to put forward a reorganization plan, although other investors have asked a judge to allow them to do so as well.

"PG&E is currently working its way through a complicated restructuring process. As a result of significant wildfire liabilities and related capital obligations, the company faces a material need for new funding," the two hedge funds said in the filing. Together they own about 7.3% of PG&E, according to Refinitiv data.

In May, state fire investigators determined that PG&E transmission lines caused the deadliest and most destructive wildfire on record in California, a blaze that killed 85 people last year.

Nearly 19,000 homes and other structures were destroyed. The death toll stands as the greatest loss of life from a single wildfire in California history.

The proposed term sheet for the backstop commitment plan "contemplates that all subrogation claims and wildfire claims shall not exceed $16 billion in the aggregate," according to the filing.





