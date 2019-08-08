Reuters

PG&E shareholders outline possible $15 billion rights issue



Aug 8 Reuters - PG&E Corp shareholders have committed to engaging in a rights offering worth a potential $15 billion in support of a planned reorganization of the embattled company, according to a company filing on Thursday

The Californian power producer sought Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in January after severe wildfires in 2017 and 2018 resulted in more than $30 billion in liabilities.

