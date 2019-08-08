Quantcast

PG&E shareholders outline possible $15 billion rights issue

By Reuters

Reuters

PG&E shareholders outline possible $15 billion rights issue


Aug 8 Reuters - PG&E Corp shareholders have committed to engaging in a rights offering worth a potential $15 billion in support of a planned reorganization of the embattled company, according to a company filing on Thursday

The Californian power producer sought Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in January after severe wildfires in 2017 and 2018 resulted in more than $30 billion in liabilities.

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">

PG&E shareholders outline possible $15 billion rights issue


Aug 8 Reuters - PG&E Corp shareholders have committed to engaging in a rights offering worth a potential $15 billion in support of a planned reorganization of the embattled company, according to a company filing on Thursday

The Californian power producer sought Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in January after severe wildfires in 2017 and 2018 resulted in more than $30 billion in liabilities.





This article appears in: World Markets , Stocks , Technology
Referenced Symbols: PCG


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar