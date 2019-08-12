Reuters

PG&E receives more equity commitment proposals



Aug 12 (Reuters) - Power producer PG&E Corp said on Monday it had received more proposals for equity commitments to support the company's reorganization, following an earlier offer by hedge funds Knighthead Capital Management and Abrams Capital Management.

The commitments currently exceed $12 billion, the company said in a statement.

Last week, shareholders Knighthead Capital and Abrams proposed raising $15 billion in equity to fund a planned reorganization of PG&E, which is facing over $30 billion in liabilities from severe wildfires in California.

