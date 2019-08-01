Shutterstock photo

PG&E negotiates price cuts on five solar, battery contracts



Aug 1 (Reuters) - PG&E Corp on Thursday told a U.S. bankruptcy judge that it had reached agreements to cut prices by at least 10% on five power contracts, according to court papers.

The company said it had reached the deals with three energy generators and storage providers, including Recurrent Energy, a unit of Canadian Solar Inc, as well as energy storage providers mNOC AERS LLC and Hummingbird Energy Storage LLC.

PG&E said in court papers on Wednesday that it "strongly disagrees" with a suggestion in a Wall Street Journal article that the utility company knowingly deferred maintenance on equipment that caused California'sCamp Fire, the deadliest and most destructive wildfire in the state's modern history.

The utility estimates that it can save about $20 million from the negotiated discounts, PG&E said, adding that the companies had asked PG&E to renegotiate their contracts to stem the uncertainty and the risk of obtaining the financing needed to complete underlying projects.

The deals include three solar projects by Recurrent and two battery storage projects.

A U.S. bankruptcy court ruling in June that a federal regulator had no say in whether utility PG&E may reject its power purchase agreements if it chooses to while in bankruptcy.

Power producers NextEra Inc , Consolidated Edison Inc and Calpine Corp, who also hold major power contracts with PG&E, said then they will appeal that decision.