Quantcast

PG&E expects $4.8 bln of initial contribution to California wildfire fund

By Reuters

Reuters

PG&E expects $4.8 bln of initial contribution to California wildfire fund


July 25 (Reuters) - Power producer PG&E Corp said on Thursday its initial contribution to California's wildfire fund would be about $4.8 billion, and annual contribution about $193 million.

The company said participation in the fund would impact its financial results.

Earlier this month, California Governor Gavin Newsom signed a bill to create a $21 billion fund to help bankrupt PG&E and other investor-owned power companies in the state to cover liabilities from future wildfires caused by their equipment.

The initial contribution would be payable after PG&E emerges from Chapter 11 reorganization, the company said.

The troubled company sought Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in January after severe wildfires in 2017 and 2018 resulted in more than $30 billion in liabilities.

PG&E has been blamed for many of the blazes, including the Camp Fire that killed more than 80 people last November.

Shares of the company were up 2.1% at $19.29 in premarket trading.





This article appears in: World Markets , Stocks , Technology
Referenced Symbols: PCG


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar