PG&E estimates $4.8 bln of initial contribution to California Wildfire fund

July 25 Reuters - Power producer PG&E Corp on Thursday its initial contribution to California Wildfire Fund would be about $4.8 billion, and annual contribution about $193 million(graphic).

The company said participation in the fund would have a material impact on its financial results.

Earlier this month, California Governor Gavin Newsom signed a bill to create a $21 billion fund to help bankrupt PG&E and other investor-owned power companies in the state to cover liabilities arising from future wildfires caused by their equipment.





