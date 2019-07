PG&E Corp (PCG) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

PG&E Corporation PCG is set to report second-quarter 2019 results on Jul 26, before the opening bell.





In the las t report ed quarter, the company delivered a positive earnings surprise of 15.56%. The bottom line also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, the average positive surprise being 16.9%.Let's see, how things are shaping up prior to this announcement.During most of the second quarter, PG&E Corp witnessed above-normal temperatures highlighted by warm weather conditions in its service territory. Moreover, it witnessed significant wet weather conditions led by above-average spring precipitation in California. Cumulatively, this indicates an increased use of electricity by its consumers for cooling purposes. This is likely to have driven the company's to-be-reported quarter's revenues.In line with this, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top line is pegged at $4.3 billion, suggesting growth of 1.5% from the year-ago quarter's reported figure.On the flip side, higher financing expenses and incremental wildfire risk mitigation costs are expected to dent PG&E Corp's earnings, going ahead. In fact, PG&E Corp has been incurring heavy expenditures associated with the 2018 Camp fire and the 2017 Northern California wildfires for the last few quarters. These expenditures include repair costs along with legal and other costs. Such costs are expected to persistently hurt the company's bottom-line performance.In line with this, the Zacks Consensus Estimate o f earnings of 97 cents in the second quarter indicates a 16.4% decline from the year-ago quarter's reported figure.Our proven model does not conclusively show that PG&E Corp is likely to beat on earnings this quarter. This is because a stock needs to have both a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) for this to happen. This is not the case here, as you will see below.: PG&E Corp has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter : The company carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can seeWe caution against stocks with a Zacks Rank #4 or 5 (Sell-rated) going into earnings announcement, especially when the company is seeing negative estimate revisions.

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. Price and EPS Surprise

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. price-eps-surprise | Pacific Gas & Electric Co. Quote

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few players from the Utilities sector that have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this quarter.



Entergy Corporation ETR has an Earnings ESP of +1.40% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company is expected to release second-quarter 2019 results on Jul 31.



The Southern Company SO has an Earnings ESP of +0.46% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company is expected to release second-quarter results on Jul 31.



Clearway Energy, Inc. CWEN has an Earnings ESP of +15.0% and a Zacks Rank #1. The company is expected to release second-quarter results on Aug 6.



The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All



Last year, it generated $8 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $47 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce "the world's first trillionaires," but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.



See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report