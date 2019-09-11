PFS Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Provident Financial Services Inc (Symbol: PFS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $25.12, changing hands as high as $25.28 per share. Provident Financial Services Inc shares are currently trading up about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PFS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, PFS's low point in its 52 week range is $22.22 per share, with $27.94 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $25.20.
Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »