Quantcast

Pfizer's Avastin biosimilar wins FDA approval

By Reuters

Reuters


June 28 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc said on Friday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had approved its biosimilar to Roche Holding AG's blockbuster cancer treatment Avastin.

Pfizer's Zirabev received approval for the treatment of five types of cancer, including colorectal and lung cancers, it said.

In 2017, U.S.-based Amgen Inc's Mvasi was approved by the FDA as the first biosimilar to Roche's Avastin, which brought in revenue of $6.85 billion to the Swiss drugmaker in 2018.

Earlier this year, Pfizer won European approval for Zirabev, months after the treatment gained a positive recommendation from the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use.





This article appears in: World Markets , Stocks , Economy
Referenced Symbols: AMGN ,


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar