Pfizer (PFE) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Pfizer (PFE) closed at $44.40, marking a +0.41% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.77%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.67%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.75%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the drugmaker had gained 4.71% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's gain of 7.75% and the S&P 500's gain of 8.19% in that time.

PFE will be looking to display strength as it nears its nex t earnings release, which is expected to be July 30, 2019. In tha t report , analysts expect PFE to post earnings of $0.78 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 3.7%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $13.42 billion, down 0.31% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.88 per share and revenue of $52.86 billion, which would represent changes of -4% and -1.46%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for PFE should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.12% lower within the past month. PFE is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, PFE is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.35. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.94.

Investors should also note that PFE has a PEG ratio of 2.56 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Large Cap Pharmaceuticals stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.15 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 153, which puts it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.