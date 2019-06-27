Quantcast

Pfizer names former FDA chief Scott Gottlieb to its board

June 27 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc said on Thursday it has named former U.S. Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb to its board of directors, effective immediately.

Gottlieb stepped down abruptly as the FDA chief in March this year, a role he had held since May 2017.

He was well-regarded by public health advocates and won bipartisan support for his to curb use of flavored e-cigarettes by youths (graphic).

Gottlieb ran into fierce opposition from anti-regulation groups such as Americans for Tax Reform and former FDA officials, who said the agency's regulatory efforts would destroy thousands of jobs.

Pfizer has also appointed Gottlieb to the board's regulatory and compliance as well as the science and technology committees.





