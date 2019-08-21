Pfizer invests $500 million in expanding gene therapy facility

Reuters





By Carl O'Donnell

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc is investing $500 million to expand a manufacturing facility in Sanford, North Carolina, that plays a central role in its efforts to become a major player in gene therapy, the company said on Wednesday.

The investment will add additional capacity and capabilities to a facility that makes some of Pfizer's most closely watched experimental treatments.

It is also responsible for making components for some of Pfizer's vaccines, such as Prevenar 13, which had nearly $6 billion in sales in 2018.

"The expansion of the Sanford site is expected to create hundreds of highly skilled jobs, which would increase Sanford's high-tech manufacturing environment and is part of our overall plan to invest approximately $5 billion in U.S.-based capital projects over the next several years," Mike McDermott, president of Pfizer Global Supply, said in a statement announcing the investment.

Pfizer has been looking to move into innovative and fast- growing therapeutic areas such as oncology and gene therapy in recent years as it prepares for a looming patent cliff on some of its biggest drugs in the mid-2020's.

In March, Pfizer agreed to buy gene therapies under development at French biotech Vivet Therapeutics for as much as $636 million. It has gene therapies under development for diseases including DMD, hemophilia, and Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

Pfizer is in a race with rivals such as Sarepta Therapeutics Inc to be the first to bring a curative, late-stage treatment to DMD market.

Sarepta recently faced a setback when the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, citing safety risks, rejected its application to market a DMD treatment called Vyondys 53, which is not a gene therapy.

Pfizer has been making big moves toward becoming a more streamlined business focused exclusively on innovative drugs.

Late last year, it agreed to combine its consumer health business with that of GlaxoSmithKline Plc .

In July, it spun off its established pharmaceutical business, which contains its off-patent drugs, and combined it with generic drugmaker Mylan NV .

