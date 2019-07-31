Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 01, 2019

Pfizer, Inc. ( PFE ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 01, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.36 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 03, 2019. Shareholders who purchased PFE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that PFE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $38.79, the dividend yield is 3.71%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PFE was $38.79, representing a -16.53% decrease from the 52 week high of $46.47 and a 1.7% increase over the 52 week low of $38.14.

PFE is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as Johnson & Johnson ( JNJ ) and Merck & Company, Inc. ( MRK ). PFE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.19. Zacks Investment Research reports PFE's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -6.08%, compared to an industry average of -1.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PFE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PFE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PFE as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF ( FTXH )

iShares U.S. ETF Trust ( IEIH )

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care ( XLV )

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF ( IYH )

iShares U.S. Pharmaceutical ETF ( IHE ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IYH with an increase of 3% over the last 100 days. FTXH has the highest percent weighting of PFE at 7.9%.