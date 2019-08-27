Quantcast

Petroperu aims to sell 10%-15% of shares in private placement next year

By Reuters

Reuters


LIMA, Aug 27 (Reuters) - State-owned Peruvian oil company Petroperu wants to sell 10% to 15% of its shares through a private placement offering next year to pay down its debt, the head of the company said on Tuesday.

Carlos Paredes said international banks will submit proposals for advising Petroperu on the transaction on Monday.

"I think it's indispensable" to incorporate private partners in the company, Paredes told a news conference.

"I'm not going to do it with a traditional IPO because the value of Petroperu would be punished because the new refinery isn't operating," said Paredes, who was appointed chairman of Petroperu's board in May.

Paredes reiterated the company was also evaluating selling units at Talara to raise some $800 million, but ruled out a previous plan by the company to sell more bonds to close the remaining financing gap.

Petroperu has already sold $2 billion in dollar-denominated bonds and secured a $1.3 billion loan from Spanish state-backed insurer Cesce to pay for the project.

"Petroperu is overindebted," Paredes said. "It's overindebted because it took on too much debt to build the refinery."





