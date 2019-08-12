Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 13, 2019

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras ( PBR ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 13, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.077 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased PBR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 97.44% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $14.51, the dividend yield is 2.12%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PBR was $14.51, representing a -18.94% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.90 and a 42.81% increase over the 52 week low of $10.16.

PBR is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total S.A. ( TOT ) and PetroChina Company Limited ( PTR ). PBR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.94. Zacks Investment Research reports PBR's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -14.22%, compared to an industry average of .7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PBR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PBR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PBR as a top-10 holding:

iShares Latin America 40 ETF ( ILF ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ILF with an decrease of -8.53% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of PBR at 5.01%.