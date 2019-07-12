Quantcast

Petrol bombs thrown at Northern Irish police on eve of marches

By Reuters

By Ian Graham

BELFAST, July 12 (Reuters) - Rioters threw petrol bombs at police in Northern Ireland overnight on the eve of annual parades that often raise tensions between pro-British Protestants and Irish nationalist Catholics in the British region, police said on Friday.

Tens of thousands of members of Northern Ireland's Protestant Orange Order, many in orange sashes and bowler hats, began marching on Friday to mark a 1690 Protestant victory over a Catholic king.

Hundreds of bonfires were lit at nightfall on Thursday across the province to mark the start of the celebrations. Petrol bombs were thrown at officers at the interface between Catholic and Protestant areas in west Belfast. Two teenagers were arrested.

Still, the night passed off more peacefully than in recent years.

"I am relieved that over the past 24 hours we did not see a repeat of the violence we witnessed on our streets this time last year," Police Service of Northern Ireland Assistant Chief Constable Barbara Gray said in a statement.





