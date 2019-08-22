Petrobras (PBR) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 5.6%

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras PBR was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise nearly 6% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This reverses the recent trend for the company-as the stock is now down 13.6% in the past one-month time frame.

The company has seen one negative estimate revisions in the past few weeks, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved lower over the past few weeks, suggesting there may be trouble down the road. So, make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward, to see if this recent move higher can last.

Petrobras currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is positive.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras Price

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras price | Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras Quote

Investors interested in the Oils-Energy sector may consider Halcon Resources Corporation HKRSQ , which has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here .

