PetMed Express, Inc. (PETS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 01, 2019

PetMed Express, Inc. ( PETS ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 01, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.27 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 09, 2019. Shareholders who purchased PETS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that PETS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $16.88, the dividend yield is 6.4%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PETS was $16.88, representing a -56.61% decrease from the 52 week high of $38.90 and a 12.53% increase over the 52 week low of $15.

PETS is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as CVS Health Corporation ( CVS ) and Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. ( WBA ). PETS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.48.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PETS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.