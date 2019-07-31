Petchems lead Saudi lower, financials drag down Qatar

Reuters





By Shakeel Ahmad and Maqsood alam

July 31 (Reuters) - Saudi stocks dropped on Wednesday as losses in petrochemical shares outweighed earnings-fuelled gains in some banking stocks, while Qatar Insurance pulled the Qatari market down.

Saudi's index slipped 0.1%, with petrochemical maker Saudi Basic Industries Co shedding 1.1% after earlier this week reporting its lowest quarterly profit since late 2009.

Samba Financial Group fell 1.2% as the lender was trading ex-dividend.

But some banks rose in the wake of strong second-quarter earnings. National Commercial Bank gained 0.7% after posting a 24% rise in second-quarter profit, helped by higher fee and commission income and lower expenses.

Saudi banks have benefited from higher interest rates and increased demand for loans to support housing and government-related projects.

Ataa Educational also surged 10% on its first day of trading. The school network operator offered 12 million shares representing 30% of its share capital at a price of 29 riyals per share.

Qatar's index was 0.8% lower, with Qatar Insurance the biggest drag, falling 3.6%.

It reported first-half profit of 410 million riyals including 266 million riyals for the first quarter, indicating earnings reached 144 million in the April to June period.

EFG Hermes had forecast a profit of 209 million riyals for the second quarter.

Petrochemical maker Industries Qatar dropped 1.1% before its earnings report on Thursday. EFG Hermes forecast a 47% plunge in its second-quarter profit.

Dubai's index was up 0.2%. Emaar Properties rose 1.7% to its highest since June 14 last year.

The developer has climbed in recent sessions after signing a memorandum of understanding for an $11 billion project at Beijing's new airport.

Emirates NBD traded 1.7% higher. After the market closed, the lender said it had completed the acquisition of Turkey's fifth largest private bank, Denizbank, in a deal valued at 15.48 billion lira ($2.80 billion).

Egypt's blue-chip index closed 0.2% higher with the market heavyweight Commercial International Bank rising 3.2%.

Qalaa Holdings however plunged 9.9% after saying its indirect ownership in Egyptian Refining Company had been diluted to 13.14% over a couple of years.

Abu Dhabi index fell 0.3%, hurt by a 1.6% drop in Emirates Telecommunications Group .

($1 = 5.5264 liras)

SAUDI ARABIA The index was down 0.1% to 8,733 points ABU DHBAI The index lost 0.3% to 5,318 points DUBAI The index rose 0.2% to 2,918 points QATAR The index fell 0.8% to 10,505 points EGYPT The index was up 0.2% to 13,392 points BAHRAIN The index was up 0.1% to 1,548 points OMAN The index was up 0.1% to 3,761 points KUWAIT The index edged up 0.1% to 6,744 points