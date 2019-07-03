PES delays union layoffs at refinery complex until Aug 25

Reuters





By Jarrett Renshaw

NEW YORK, July 3 (Reuters) - Philadelphia Energy Solutions notified union workers on Wednesday that it was delaying planned layoffs until Aug. 25, according to two sources familiar with the company's operations.

The refiner, owned by Credit Suisse Asset Management and Baird Capital, initially planned to lay off union workers in mid-July as they seek to close the plant following a destructive fire last month.

The company had initially planned on shutting the Point Breeze section of the plant this week, but has pushed it back, the sources said. However, the section will run at significantly lower rates and without a gasoline-making unit or the largest crude unit, the sources said. Other products made at the refinery include distillates such as jet fuel and intermediates.